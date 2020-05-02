NCERT Common Entrance Exam Application Date Extended

NCERT has extended the application deadline for Common Entrance Exam (CEE)

National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has extended online application process for Common Entrance Examination (CEE) for admission to various teacher education programmes which are offered by Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs). The applications will be accepted till May 30 instead of May 4, 2020.

Through RIE CEE, students would be admitted to RIE Ajmer, RIE Bhopal, RIE Bhubaneswar, RIE Mysuru, NERIE Shillong, and Prarambh School for Teacher Education Jhajjar, Haryana.

At present the RIEs offer five different teacher education programmes, i.e. B.Sc.B.Ed. (4 years), B.A.B.Ed. (4 year), M.Sc.Ed. (6 year), B.Ed. (2 year), and M.Ed. (2 year).

Eligible candidates can apply for admission to the programmes on CEE NCERT website, 'cee.ncert.gov.in'.

With application date extended, all the other processes related to the exam will also get pushed. NCERT had earlier scheduled to release the admit cards on May 12. With the application process concluding on May 30, admit cards will be released later.

The NCERT CEE which was scheduled on May 24 will also be rescheduled. NCERT is yet to release the rescheduled dates.

Applicants are also required to submit their qualifying examination certificates. Last date to submit qualifying exam marks for those applying to B.Sc.B.Ed., B.A.B.Ed., and M.Sc.Ed. was June 10 and for B.Ed., and M.Ed. was July 1, 2020 and the last date for certificate submission will also be extended.

