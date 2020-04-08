NCERT Begins Application For RIE Common Entrance Examination (CEE) 2020

NCERT has begun online application process for RIE CEE 2020

National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has begun online application process for Common Entrance Examination (CEE) admission to various teacher education programmes which are offered by Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs). Through RIE CEE, students would be admitted to RIE Ajmer, RIE Bhopal, RIE Bhubaneswar, RIE Mysuru, NERIE Shillong, and Prarambh School for Teacher Education Jhajjar, Haryana. The applications are being accepted online and the last date to apply is May 4, 2020.

At present the RIEs offer five different teacher education programmes, i.e. B.Sc.B.Ed. (4 years), B.A.B.Ed. (4 year), M.Sc.Ed. (6 year), B.Ed. (2 year), and M.Ed. (2 year).

Eligible candidates can apply for admission to the programmes on CEE NCERT website, 'cee.ncert.gov.in'.

After the application process is over, RIE CEE 2020 admit cards will be released on May 12 and will be available for downloading till May 23, 2020. CEE 2020 will be held on May 24.

Candidates are also required to submit their qualifying examination marks. Last date to submit qualifying exam marks for those applying to B.Sc.B.Ed., B.A.B.Ed., and M.Sc.Ed. is June 10 and for B.Ed., and M.Ed. is July 1, 2020.

The result for B.Sc.B.Ed., B.A.B.Ed., and M.Sc.Ed. will be declared on July 5 and result for B.Ed., and M.Ed. will be declared July 10, 2020.

