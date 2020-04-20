NCERT Common Entrance Exam On May 24

The application process for the CEE 2020 will end on May 4.

NCERT's Common Entrance Exam or CEE for admission to teacher education programmes: B.Sc.B.Ed. (4 years), B.A.B.Ed. (4 year), M.Sc.Ed. (6 year), B.Ed. (2 year), and M.Ed. (2 year) at five Regional Institutes of Education: RIE Ajmer, RIE Bhopal, RIE Bhubaneswar, RIE Mysuru, NERIE Shillong, and Prarambh School for Teacher Education Jhajjar, Haryana will be held on May 24.

The application process for the CEE 2020 will end on May 4. Admit cards of all candidates who have successfully submitted their application will be released on May 12.

Candidates are also required to submit their qualifying examination marks. Last date to submit qualifying exam marks for those applying to B.Sc.B.Ed., B.A.B.Ed., and M.Sc.Ed. is June 10 and for B.Ed., and M.Ed. is July 1, 2020.

The result for B.Sc.B.Ed., B.A.B.Ed., and M.Sc.Ed. will be declared on July 5 and result for B.Ed., and M.Ed. will be declared July 10, 2020.

Those candidates who are blind or have low vision with more than 40% disability can use services of a scribe during the written examination, said NCERT. The candidate who uses a scribe shall be eligible for compensatory time of 20 minutes for every hour of the examination. Therefore 40 minutes of extra time will be provided since the test is of two hours duration, the exam notice reads.

The counselling for NCERT CEE qualified candidates is done by the respective Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs) as per the eligibility of the course and the norms of the Institute.

National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has five RIEs to deliver best possible teacher education across the country and to get admission to any of these RIEs, candidates has to take up and qualify in CEE.

Click here for more Education News