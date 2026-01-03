Foreign Medical Graduate Examination 2025 City Intimation Slip Released By NBEMS

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the city intimation slip for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) 2025. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the slips through the Email or SMS received.

The FMGE admit card will be available online on January 14, 2026, while the exam will be held on January 17, 2026.

Ahead of the exam, NBEMS has extended the deadline for submitting the deficient documents that are required for determination of eligibility of the candidates. As per an official release, candidates can now submit the documents by January 7, 2026 (11: 55 pm).

Scheme of examination

The examination comprises of one paper with 300 multiple choice questions to be held in computer-based format. Each question in the exam will have four response/options. Candidates are required to select the correct/most appropriate response out of the four options. A candidate will be required to obtain a minimum of 150 marks out of 300 to qualify the exam.

The paper will be conducted in two parts to be taken in a single day with each part comprising of 150 questions to be attempted in 150 minutes. There is a scheduled break between the two parts.

Syllabus and exam blueprint

The syllabus for the test will comprise of subjects / knowledge areas as per the Competency Based Undergraduate Curriculum published by the National Medical Commission for MBBS Course. Candidates can check the complete syllabus on the official website: (https://www.nmc.org.in/information-desk/for-colleges/ug-curriculum/



