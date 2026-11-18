NLSAT 2027: The National Law School of India University (NLSIU) has started the registration process for the National Law School Admissions Test (NLSAT) 2027. Aspirants can apply for undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes until March 23, 2027, with the entrance examination scheduled for April 25, 2027.

Interested and eligible candidates must note that they should apply only through the official portal, nlsatadmissions.nls.ac.in. According to the official announcement, the application window will close at 11:59 pm on March 23, 2027.

Important Dates

Registrations are open for BA (Hons), LLB (Hons), Master's in Public Policy, and PhD programmes for the academic year 2027-2028 through the National Law School Admissions Test (NLSAT 2027). Check the important registration-related dates below.

Last date to apply: March 23, 2027

Entrance examination date: April 25, 2027

Classes will begin on: July 1, 2027

The NLSAT will be held on April 25, 2027, at test centres across the country.

List Of Programmes

Interested students can check the list of courses below.

BA (Hons) Programme

The NLS BA (Hons) is a three-year undergraduate programme with the option of an additional fourth year in the research track.

3-Year LLB (Hons) Programme

The three-year LLB (Hons) is a postgraduate professional degree programme that is open to graduates from all disciplines and qualifies them to practice law.

Master's Programme in Public Policy (MPP)

The Master's Programme in Public Policy is a two-year interdisciplinary programme focussing on the interface between policy, social sciences, and the law. Through this programme, NLSIU trains young professionals to become policy practitioners capable of supporting inclusive and sustainable development.

PhD Programmes

The university offers two programmes: PhD (Law) and PhD (Social Sciences, Humanities and Public Policy). As a part of the programme, candidates are also provided an opportunity to teach or participate in ongoing research at NLSIU, in areas related to their dissertation, allowing for deeper integration with the NLSIU community and providing diverse feedback opportunities.

The university has advised candidates to apply early to receive sample question papers, invites to programme webinars, and more. The academic year will commence on July 1, 2027, according to the official announcement.