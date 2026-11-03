National Forensic Sciences University To Offer Law Admissions Through CLAT, Check Details

The School of Law, Forensic Justice and Policy Studies at the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) has announced that admissions to its law programmes for the academic year 2027-28 will be based exclusively on scores obtained in the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) Undergraduate 2027 and CLAT Postgraduate 2027 examinations. Candidates seeking admission to the university are advised to register for CLAT 2027 and complete the application process within the prescribed deadline.

Programmes Offered

The university will offer admission to the following programmes across its campuses:

BSc LLB (Hons) (Data Science and Law): Gandhinagar Campus

BBA LLB (Hons): Delhi Campus

LLM (Cyber Law and Cyber Crime Investigation): Gandhinagar and Bhubaneswar campuses

LLM (Criminal Law and Criminal Justice Administration): Gandhinagar and Delhi campuses

Online Admissions

The online application process for NFSU admissions will begin on January 7, 2027. For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website, nfsu.ac.in.

CLAT 2027 Application Deadline Extended

The deadline for submitting online applications for CLAT 2027 Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes has been extended to November 7, 2026, up to 11:59 p.m. The original deadline was October 31.

The CLAT 2027 examination will be conducted on December 6, 2026, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

No Changes To CLAT 2027 Syllabus Or Exam Pattern

There will be no changes to the syllabus or the pattern and sections of the Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) question papers for CLAT 2027.

However, the CLAT 2027 convenor and all paper setters will consider and implement, wherever feasible, the recommendations of the CLAT Expert Committee Report regarding the format and quality of questions.

Vellore And Tiruvarur Removed As CLAT 2027 Test Centre Cities

Vellore and Tiruvarur have been removed from the list of test centre cities for CLAT 2027. Candidates who had selected either Vellore or Tiruvarur as their preferred test centre city were advised to update their preferences by selecting an alternative city.

Deadline To Update Test Centre Preferences And Correct Application Details

Candidates appearing for CLAT 2027 can update the test centre preferences mentioned in their application forms until 11:59 p.m. on November 10, 2026. No subsequent requests for changes to test centre preferences will be accepted.

Steps to update test centre preferences:

1. Log in to your CLAT account on the CLAT 2027 website.

2. Click on the 'Edit Application' button.

3. Navigate to the 'Preferences' tab.

4. Review your test centre preferences and update them, if required.

5. Click on the 'Next (>)' button to proceed to the 'Reservation' tab.

6. Scroll down and agree to the declaration.

7. Click on the 'Submit Form' button.

Candidates can also use this opportunity to review and, if necessary, correct their name, date of birth, programme applied for (UG/PG), and reservation eligibility.

Steps to review and correct application details:

1. Log in to your CLAT account on the CLAT 2027 website.

2. Click on the 'Print Application' button.

3. Check whether all the details provided in the application form are accurate.

4. If any corrections are required, click on the 'Edit Application' button.

5. After making the necessary changes, carefully review the complete application form.

6. Click on the 'Submit Form' button.

No requests for changes to the information provided in the CLAT 2027 application form will be entertained after 11:59pm on November 10, 2026.

For any assistance, candidates can contact the Consortium of National Law Universities through the following channels: Email: clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Phone: 080-47162020 (Monday to Saturday, 10 am to 5pm)