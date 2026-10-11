National Law School Announces 2027 Exam Date, Check Course Details

The National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, has announced its admission schedule for the 2027-28 academic year. The university will conduct the National Law School Admission Test (NLSAT) 2027 on April 25, 2027, for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD programmes.

As per the admission notification issued on October 9, the application forms for these programmes will be available on the university's official website, nls.ac.in, from November 2026. The new academic session is scheduled to begin on July 1, 2027.

The entrance examination will be held at test centres across India. Candidates interested in applying can check the university's website for programme-specific eligibility criteria, application deadlines and examination details.

Courses Offered Through NLSAT 2027

NLSIU will offer admission to the following programmes through NLSAT 2027:

BA (Honours): The undergraduate programme is designed to provide students with a broad academic foundation. Students will have the option to pursue an additional fourth year focused on research. The course includes major and minor subjects, electives, languages, practical courses and internships.

Three-Year LLB (Honours): This postgraduate law programme is open to graduates from different academic backgrounds who want to pursue legal studies and build a career in law.

Master's Programme in Public Policy (MPP): The two-year programme focuses on public policy, social sciences and law. PhD Programmes: Research opportunities will be available in Law, as well as Social Sciences, Humanities and Public Policy. Candidates should check the official admission notification for their chosen programme before applying, as eligibility conditions and other requirements may differ.