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Hyderabad Techie, 29, Dies After Falling From 30th Floor Of His Apartment

He had moved into a rented flat at Golf Edge Apartments just two days before the incident.

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Hyderabad Techie, 29, Dies After Falling From 30th Floor Of His Apartment
He was taken to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
NDTV
Hyderabad:

A 29-year-old software engineer, identified as Uppala Bharat, died after falling from the 30th floor of Golf Edge Apartments in Nanakramguda, Hyderabad.

Bharat was from the Suryapet district of Telangana and was employed with a software company in Bengaluru. He had moved into a rented flat at Golf Edge Apartments just two days before the incident.

The incident occurred on Monday. Bharat reportedly fell onto a vehicle parked in the apartment complex's parking area and sustained critical injuries.

He was taken to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Gachibowli police of Cyberabad have registered a case following a complaint lodged by Bharat's relative, Uppala Kishore. His body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The cause and circumstances of the death are under investigation. 

Further details are awaited.
 

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