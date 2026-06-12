Cyberabad Police Cracks 8 kg Gold Heist In 72 Hours, 3 Arrested

Cyberabad Police cracked a sensational high-value villa theft case within three days, arresting three members of a gang from Nepal and recovering nearly 8 kg of stolen gold ornaments worth crores of rupees.

The theft took place on June 6 at a luxury villa in Hill Ridge Villas, Gachibowli, while the elderly homeowners were away. When the couple returned home on June 7, they initially noticed that a gold chain adorning a small idol was missing and filed a police complaint. However, the next day, when their son opened a locker inside the house, he discovered that around 7.8 kg of gold ornaments and over 1.3 kg of silver items were missing.

The initial police investigation zeroed in on domestic help who had gained access to the house by working there and studying the family's movements.

"The accused located the locker key kept beside the locker, opened it, removed the jewellery, relocked the locker and fled with the key," said CP Cyberabad M Ramesh.

To crack the high-value, high-profile case, Commissioner of Police M Ramesh formed special teams, and they were dispatched to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Uttarakhand to nab the accused.

Investigators identified the accused as Kamal Shahi (32), his wife Vimla Shahi, and Kalpana Shahi, all natives of Nepal. Police said the trio was part of a larger network that allegedly targets wealthy families living in upscale gated communities.

According to investigators, the gang's kingpin, identified as Suresh alias Suraj, allegedly brings workers from Nepal and places them as domestic staff in high-end villas. Information about the residents' schedules is then collected and used to plan thefts.

"The gang specifically targets affluent households. They gather information through workers placed inside homes and strike when family members are away," CP Cyberabad said.

With the help of technical and field intelligence, the accused were finally tracked down and arrested on Bilaspur Road in the Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh with the help of local police.

Police recovered the entire stolen property, including 7.837 kg of gold ornaments, 1.361 kg of silver items, cash and mobile phones, while teams are now searching for the absconding kingpin and other possible members of the gang.