National Law School, Bengaluru Invites Applications For Admissions Test; Exam In April

National Law School Admissions Test 2026: The National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, has begun accepting applications for the National Law School Admissions Test (NLSAT) 2026. Interested and eligible students can submit their applications by visiting the official website. The deadline for application submission is March 23.

The examination is conducted to assess students' eligibility for admission to various courses such as the 3-year LLB (Hons), NLS BA (Hons), 2-year Master's programmes in Public Policy, and PhD programmes in law, social sciences, humanities, and public policy.



According to the admission notice issued by the university, only those who meet and qualify under the admission criteria will be eligible for admission into these courses.

NLSAT 2026: Important Dates

Registration begins November 15, 2025 Deadline for application submission March 23, 2026 (11:59 PM) NLSAT 2026 exam date April 26, 2026 (10:00 AM - 12:30 PM) Final admissions list release End of May 2026 Academic year starts July 1, 2026

Exam Schedule

The entrance exam will be conducted on April 26, 2026, in a single shift from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm across designated centres nationwide.

Paper Pattern

The examination will be held in pen-and-paper mode. The total duration of the exam will be 150 minutes, comprising Part A and Part B. While Part A will include questions on comprehension, current affairs, and critical reasoning (both legal and logical), Part B will include legal aptitude, reasoning, and analytical ability.

Marking Scheme

Students will receive 1 mark for every correct answer, while 0.25 marks will be deducted for every incorrect or unanswered response.

Academic Session

The academic year for all admitted students will begin on July 1, 2026. For the 3-year LLB (Hons) programme, the maximum intake for 2026-27 is 120 seats. Admissions will be based on NLSAT performance, and provisional admissions will be finalised only after document verification and fee payment.