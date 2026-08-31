Top Law College's Students Body Backs Bengaluru Students In Convocation Row

The Student Bar Council (SBC) of NALSAR University of Law has expressed solidarity with the graduating Batch of 2026 at the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, following the cancellation of their convocation.

In a statement, the SBC described the cancellation as "unfortunate" and expressed concern over the circumstances surrounding the decision. It said a convocation is a significant milestone that recognises years of "learning, growth and hard work" and marks the beginning of a new chapter.

The council said students had already made arrangements to attend the event with their families and described taking away the occasion as "cruel."

The statement also addressed the controversy surrounding the presence of the Chief Justice of India (CJI).

The SBC acknowledged that the CJI is the ex-officio Chancellor of NLSIU and said students had agreed to his presence at the convocation.

However, it said reports of a subsequent demand for a public "re-invitation" to the CJI were a matter of concern.

According to the SBC, the information available to it suggested that the NLSIU administration had not made such a request, while noting that only the direct stakeholders could clarify the sequence of events.

The council strongly defended the students' right to dissent, saying that asking them to publicly re-invite the CJI would amount to asking them to "go back on their act of dissent" and could have a "chilling effect on future acts of dissent and solidarity."

The statement also referred to Supreme Court proceedings concerning the earlier Bar Council of India (BCI) controversy involving NALSAR students.

It noted that the CJI had observed that students have a right to protest and should be allowed to peacefully raise their voice.

The SBC NALSAR said it "salute the principled stance" of the NLSIU Batch of 2026 for standing by their earlier position.

The council also placed on record its appreciation for NLSIU students for maintaining solidarity with NALSAR students during the BCI controversy.

Importantly, the statement has also been endorsed by 111 NALSAR alumni.