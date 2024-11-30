CLAT 2025: NLSIU Bengaluru Releases Revised Seat Matrix For 2025-26

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has released a notification detailing about the change in the seat matrix of National Law School of India University, Bengaluru. As per the revised seat matrix of NLSIU, Bengaluru the total intake would be 310 seats for the academic year 2025-26.

Of these, the seats allotted for General students is 121 and that for Karnataka students is 10.

Around 45 seats accounting for 15 per cent is reserved for Scheduled caste, 23 seats i.e 7.5 per cent would be for Scheduled Tribe, Other Backward Classes NCL would have 81 seats accounting for 27 per cent, students from Economically Weaker Section (EWS) will have 30 seats i.e 10 per cent.

Around 90 seats comprising 30 per cent of the total intake would be reserved horizontally for women.



Nearly 75 seats comprising 25 per cent of the total intake will be reserved horizontally (compartmentalised) for Karnataka Students. Candidates who have studied for not less than 10 years in a recognised educational institution in Karnataka would be eligible to be considered as ‘Karnataka Students.' Study certificates issued by duly recognised and affiliated educational institutions, which attest that the candidate has completed at least 10 years of schooling in Karnataka, will have to be produced at the time of counselling.



The ten seats for Karnataka students would be allotted as per the entrance examination merit list.

All required certificates and supporting documents will have to be submitted to the university at the time of counselling.

