National Law School Fellowship 2027: Applications Open, Stipend Up To Rs 2 Lakh

The National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, has invited applications for its research fellowship programmes for the January 2027 intake. The fellowships are open to researchers at different stages of their academic and professional careers.

NLSIU is accepting applications for three programmes - the Graduate Research Fellowship, NLSIU Postdoctoral Fellowship and University Research Fellowship. The programmes cover research in law, social sciences, public policy and related areas.

Candidates can apply until October 30, 2026, by 5 pm. Applications have to be submitted through the Google Form given for the respective fellowship on the official NLSIU website.

There are 10 seats under the Graduate Research Fellowship and five each under the Postdoctoral Fellowship and University Research Fellowship.

NLSIU Fellowship 2027: Who Can Apply?

For the Graduate Research Fellowship, candidates must have a graduate degree in law or a postgraduate degree in social sciences, public policy or a related field.

Candidates applying for the NLSIU Postdoctoral Fellowship must have completed a PhD in law, social sciences, public policy or an allied discipline within the last three years. They should also not have held a postdoctoral position at another university.

The University Research Fellowship is open to candidates with a recognised PhD, at least 10 years of teaching or relevant professional experience, and a strong publication record.

NLSIU Fellowship Stipend

The starting monthly remuneration is:

Graduate Research Fellowship: Rs 50,000

Rs 50,000 NLSIU Postdoctoral Fellowship: Rs 1,20,000

Rs 1,20,000 University Research Fellowship: Rs 2,00,000

NLSIU said the final amount will depend on the candidate's qualifications, educational background, experience and overall suitability.

Selected fellows will generally be required to be present on the NLSIU campus in Bengaluru during the fellowship. The university may allow some flexibility on a case-by-case basis.

Candidates should check the official NLSIU website for detailed eligibility requirements and application instructions before applying.