Mumbai University, The Dharavi Project Join Hands For A Hip-Hop Certification Course

The course was introduced on September 8, 2018 at the Mumbai University.

The Dharavi Project and Mumbai University have collectively introduced a Student Exchange programme for a Hip-Hop certification course which will enable students to learn beyond classroom sessions. The 15 week course has especially been curated to ensure that students from both the institutions learn and receive maximum exposure. This one of its kind initiative makes a great opportunity for budding artists of the Hip-Hop community to get both, support and mentorship in a surrounding where music and education will collaborate allowing students to analyse the social and historic roots of Hip-Hop, said a statement.

The idea has been conceptualised by Prof Yatindra Ingle who has been actively involved in building the curriculum in tandem with Dolly Rateshwar, Programme Head of The Dharavi Project.

The duo addressed the audiences and inaugurated the course which will help students explore the origin and roots of hip-hop.

It will also give them the chance to receive exposure beyond the class room walls and learn as a team.



"Inspired by the impact we can create, Qyuki and Universal Music have worked relentlessly behind the scenes to give birth to India's first Hip-Hop as an art form. The partnership with Mumbai University is the next big step in making hip-hop official curriculum and encourages student exchange from and to the true birthplace of hip-hop in India- Dharavi," Samir Bangara Trustee at The Dharavi Project also CEO and MD at Qyuki Digital Media Pvt Ltd said.



Dolly Rateshwar Programme Head of The Dharavi Project said, "This one of a kind initiative makes a great opportunity for budding artists of the Hip-hop community to get both exposure and mentorship in a surrounding where Music and Education will collaborate allowing students to analyse the social and historic roots of Hip-hop.''



"We wanted to propose a course for the music genres wherein communication and media would play a vital part as we have been associated with communications and journalism. Fortunately now we have a course wherein the roots of the Hip-hop genre can be studies and the students can have an experience of in field hip-hop culture as well as theoretical aspects for the same. And now we have The Dharavi Project to build in the practical experience of the Hip-hop culture," Professor Yatindra Ingle from the Mumbai University said.

"We want every kid in Dharavi to have free and easy access to the "After school of hip-hop" to express one's thoughts and expressions through music, dance, art and address social and political issues on the go," Dolly Rateshwar said.

The Dharavi Project, according to Ms Rateshwar, is a platform to discover, nurture and showcase burgeoning underground Hip Hop Talent from the nook and corners of the world. "To give them a voice to celebrate, a stage to perform and support to empower young talent not only in the Dharavi of Mumbai but Dharavi's of the world".



