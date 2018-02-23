Mumbai University Declares BE (7th, 8th Semester), MA Mass Communication (3rd Semester) Results; Check Now

Candidates check the results on the official website of Mumbai University at mu.ac.in. Alternatively MU results can also be checked at mumresults.in.

February 23, 2018
New Delhi:  Mumbai University has released several Bachelor of Engineering (BE) results today on its official website. The students may access BE Computer Engineering semester 7, BE Electrical Engineering semester 7, BE Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering semester 7, BE Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering semester 8 along with M.A. Communication & Journalism semester 3 results today. The results have been released on the official website, mu.ac.in. The results can also be directly accessed from www.mumresults.in.

University of Mumbai has released the semester five Three Year Bachelor of Arts (TYBA) results on its official website yesterday.

Mumbai University BE Results: How To Check
Candidates may follow these steps to check their BE seventh and eight semester results:
Step One: Go to the official website
Step Two: Click on the Examination/Results tab
Step Three: Click on the link "Alternative link for Mumbai University Results"
Step Four: Go to the bottom of the next page
Step Five: Click on the results link given there based on your hall ticket numbers

Step Six: Check your results from the next page open

With this, Mumbai University has released more than 130 results of examinations conducted in November, 2017.

