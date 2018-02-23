Mumbai University Declares BE (7th, 8th Semester), MA Mass Communication (3rd Semester) Results; Check Now Candidates check the results on the official website of Mumbai University at mu.ac.in. Alternatively MU results can also be checked at mumresults.in.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT MU Results 2018 Declared For BE, MA Courses: Know How To Check New Delhi: Mumbai University has released several Bachelor of Engineering (BE) results today on its official website. The students may access BE Computer Engineering semester 7, BE Electrical Engineering semester 7, BE Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering semester 7, BE Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering semester 8 along with M.A. Communication & Journalism semester 3 results today. The results have been released on the official website, mu.ac.in. The results can also be directly accessed from www.mumresults.in.



University of Mumbai has released the semester five Three Year Bachelor of Arts (TYBA) results on its official website yesterday.



Mumbai University BE Results: How To Check

Candidates may follow these steps to check their BE seventh and eight semester results:

Step One: Go to the official website

Step Two: Click on the Examination/Results tab

Step Three: Click on the link "Alternative link for Mumbai University Results"

Step Four: Go to the bottom of the next page

Step Five: Click on the results link given there based on your hall ticket numbers



Step Six: Check your results from the next page open



With this, Mumbai University has released more than 130 results of examinations conducted in November, 2017.



Click here for more



Mumbai University has released several Bachelor of Engineering (BE) results today on its official website. The students may access BE Computer Engineering semester 7, BE Electrical Engineering semester 7, BE Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering semester 7, BE Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering semester 8 along with M.A. Communication & Journalism semester 3 results today. The results have been released on the official website, mu.ac.in. The results can also be directly accessed from www.mumresults.in.University of Mumbai has released the semester five Three Year Bachelor of Arts (TYBA) results on its official website yesterday.Candidates may follow these steps to check their BE seventh and eight semester results:Step One: Go to the official websiteStep Two: Click on the Examination/Results tabStep Three: Click on the link "Alternative link for Mumbai University Results"Step Four: Go to the bottom of the next pageStep Five: Click on the results link given there based on your hall ticket numbersStep Six: Check your results from the next page open With this, Mumbai University has released more than 130 results of examinations conducted in November, 2017.Click here for more Education News