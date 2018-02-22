Mumbai University TYBA Results Declared; Check Now University of Mumbai has released the semester five Three Year Bachelor of Arts (TYBA) results on its official website.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Mumbai University TYBA Results: Declared @ Mu.ac.in, Mumresults.in; Check Now New Delhi: Mumbai University TYBA semester 5 results have been released. University of Mumbai has released the semester five Three Year Bachelor of Arts (TYBA) results on its official website. Mumbai University has recently released several other results including



The students may also go directly to the results website - http://www.mumresults.in/ - of Mumbai University and check their results from it.



Mumbai University has now released more than 125 results for exams held in November last year.

Mumbai University TYBA Results: How to check

Candidates may follow these steps to check their TYBCom fifth and sixth semester results:



Step One: Go to the official website

Step Two: Click on the Examination/Results tab

Step Three: Click on the link "Alternative link for Mumbai University Results"

Step Four: Go to the Programe Code " A0135" on next page

Step Five: Click on the results link given there based on your hall ticket numbers of both semester five and six

Step Six: Check your results from the next page open.



Mumbai University has also released results of Bachelor of Commerce (Financial Markets) semester five, B.E. (Biomedical Engineering) semester seven, Bachelor of Commerce (Financial Markets) semester six and first year engineering semester 2 results of Credit Based Grading System.



Click here for more





Mumbai University TYBA semester 5 results have been released. University of Mumbai has released the semester five Three Year Bachelor of Arts (TYBA) results on its official website. Mumbai University has recently released several other results including Three Year Bachelor of Commerce (TYBCom) on its official website. The results have been released for the examinations held in November 2017. The Mumbai University results can be accessed from the official website - mu.ac.in - after following the steps given here in this article.The students may also go directly to the results website - http://www.mumresults.in/ - of Mumbai University and check their results from it.Mumbai University has now released more than 125 results for exams held in November last year.Candidates may follow these steps to check their TYBCom fifth and sixth semester results:Step One: Go to the official websiteStep Two: Click on the Examination/Results tabStep Three: Click on the link "Alternative link for Mumbai University Results"Step Four: Go to the Programe Code " A0135" on next pageStep Five: Click on the results link given there based on your hall ticket numbers of both semester five and sixStep Six: Check your results from the next page open. Mumbai University has also released results of Bachelor of Commerce (Financial Markets) semester five, B.E. (Biomedical Engineering) semester seven, Bachelor of Commerce (Financial Markets) semester six and first year engineering semester 2 results of Credit Based Grading System.Click here for more Education News