Mumbai University TYBcom Semester 5, 6 Results Released @ Mu.ac.in; Here Is Ho To Check

According to reports, Mumbai University has released more than 200 results for exams held in November last year.
Mumbai University TYBcom Results: How to check
Candidates may follow these steps to check their TYBCom fifth and sixth semester results:
Step One: Go to the official website
Step Two: Click on the Examination/Results tab
Step Three: Click on the link "Alternative link for Mumbai University Results"
Step Four: Go to the Programe Codes "C0145, C0146" on next page
Step Five: Click on the results link given there based on your hall ticket numbers of both semester five and six
Step Six: Check your results from the next page open.
As it happened earlier with Mumbai University TYBCom results, the official website would not respond when the results are out.
Students who are searching for the results are advised to the check the results after some time.
