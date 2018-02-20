Mumbai University TYBcom Semester 5, 6 Results Released @ Mu.ac.in; Here Is Ho To Check University of Mumbai has released the semester five and six Three Year Bachelor of Commerce (TYBCom) results on its official website.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Mumbai University has also released several other results recently. New Delhi: University of Mumbai has released the semester five and six Three Year Bachelor of Commerce (TYBCom) results on its official website. Mumbai University has also released



According to reports, Mumbai University has released more than 200 results for exams held in November last year.

Mumbai University TYBcom Results: How to check

Candidates may follow these steps to check their TYBCom fifth and sixth semester results:



Step One: Go to the official website

Step Two: Click on the Examination/Results tab

Step Three: Click on the link "Alternative link for Mumbai University Results"

Step Four: Go to the Programe Codes "C0145, C0146" on next page

Step Five: Click on the results link given there based on your hall ticket numbers of both semester five and six

Step Six: Check your results from the next page open.



As it happened earlier with Mumbai University TYBCom results, the official website would not respond when the results are out.



Students who are searching for the results are advised to the check the results after some time.



In another development, Mumbai University said the Annual Convocation-2017 for conferment of degrees and diplomas of the candidates will be held on Thursday, 22nd February, 2018 at 11.00 a.m. at Sir Cowasjee Jehangier Hall (Convocation Hall), Fort, Mumbai- 400032.



Click here for more





University of Mumbai has released the semester five and six Three Year Bachelor of Commerce (TYBCom) results on its official website. Mumbai University has also released several other results of examinations held in November 2017. The Mumbai University TYBCom results can be accessed from the official website - mu.ac.in - after following the steps given here in this article. The students may also go directly to the results website - http://www.mumresults.in/ - of Mumbai University and check their results from it.According to reports, Mumbai University has released more than 200 results for exams held in November last year.Candidates may follow these steps to check their TYBCom fifth and sixth semester results:Step One: Go to the official websiteStep Two: Click on the Examination/Results tabStep Three: Click on the link "Alternative link for Mumbai University Results"Step Four: Go to the Programe Codes "C0145, C0146" on next pageStep Five: Click on the results link given there based on your hall ticket numbers of both semester five and sixStep Six: Check your results from the next page open.As it happened earlier with Mumbai University TYBCom results, the official website would not respond when the results are out.Students who are searching for the results are advised to the check the results after some time. In another development, Mumbai University said the Annual Convocation-2017 for conferment of degrees and diplomas of the candidates will be held on Thursday, 22nd February, 2018 at 11.00 a.m. at Sir Cowasjee Jehangier Hall (Convocation Hall), Fort, Mumbai- 400032.Click here for more Education News