1 Share EMAIL PRINT Mumbai University Declares TYBSc Semester V Result New Delhi: Mumbai University has declared the fifth semester result for BSc and BSc IT students. The final year students can now check their result online at the official website of the University at mu.ac.in. It is after two months of the exam the result has been declared. Among the third year BSc (TYBSc) students who took the fifth semester exam, 51 per cent have cleared it; the pass percentage in BSc IT department is 49.10 per cent, reported the Times of India. Mumbai University results have been a nightmare among students. Last year, the University hit the headlines because of result delay.



In 2017, University had come under scanner for delaying results for several courses for which the exams had been conducted in summer 2017. It was then that the Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao had directed that the University must declare the result for the winter examination within 30 days.



In April when the University decided to introduce online assessment process, the result fiasco began. This year, the University has assured to declare results ontime.



Few exams of the University were postponed due to the Bhima Koregaon protest in January.



In December 2017, final year law student Manasi Bhushan, had approached the high court arguing that the university's decision to prohibit students from using supplements was arbitrary and erroneous. Her counsel, advocate Vishal Kanade, told the high court that the university's decision was primarily based on the apprehension that supplementary answer sheets added to the problems faced by the university's new online assessment system.



