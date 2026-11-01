Maharashtra Board HSC, SSC Date Sheet 2027 Soon: Form Submission Deadline Extended, Check Past Years' Trends

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to release the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) subject-wise datesheet for the academic session 2027 soon on its official website, mahahsscboard.in.

As per the latest update, the Maharashtra Board has extended the deadline for class 10th and 12th form submission till November 30, 2026.

The MSBSHSE has already announced the HSC and SSC exam dates, the HSC written examination is set to be conducted from February 8 to March 16, 2027 and the SSC theory examination will be held from February 15 to March 11, 2027. The subject-wise exam schedule is still awaited.

Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Date Sheet 2027: Steps to Download

Once the timetable is out, students can follow the steps below to download the 10th and 12th date sheet PDF.

Step 1: Visit the official website, mahahsscboard.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the latest examination section.

Step 3: Under this section, select the relevant link 'SSC Date Sheet 2027 PDF' or HSC Timetable 2027 PDF'

Step 4: Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

After downloading the schedule, students must check and verify details.

MSBSHSE Date Sheet 2027: Check Past Years' Trends

The Maharashtra board is yet to release the SSC and HSC timetable, meanwhile, students can check the previous years' release date.

2027: Yet to be released

Yet to be released 2026: November 1, 2025

November 1, 2025 2025: November 21, 2024

November 21, 2024 2024: November 2, 2023

November 2, 2023 2023: September 19, 2022

September 19, 2022 2022: December 21, 2021

Students are advised to regularly visit the official website and stay updated on all the upcoming announcements.