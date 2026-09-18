Maharashtra Board 2027 HSC, SSC Dates Out: Exams From February 8, Check Complete Schedule Here

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the tentative exam dates for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations 2027.

The Maharashtra Board HSC theory exams 2027 will be conducted from February 8 to March 16, 2027, while the SSC theory exams 2027 will be held from February 15 to March 11, 2027.

Maharashtra Board HSC, SSC Exam 2027: Practical Exam Dates

The practical examination dates have also been announced. Class 10 and 12 students can check the dates below:

HSC practical, graded, oral, and internal evaluation: January 20 to February 7, 2027

SSC practical, graded, oral, and internal evaluation: January 28 to February 13, 2027

The Maharashtra Board exams will be conducted across the nine divisional boards of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education: Nagpur, Mumbai, Amravati, Nashik, Kolhapur, Pune, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Konkan, and Latur.

The board clearly mentioned that the exam dates announced for the SSC and HSC are tentative in nature. The advance release of the schedule will help students and school to plan their academic strategy and exam preparations.

The Maharashtra Board will separately release the detailed theory exam datesheet for class 10th and 12th soon on the official website. Along with it the practical exam schedule will also be released for the students.

Students are advised to follow the official website for any upcoming announcements and not rely on fake notices or websites for updates.