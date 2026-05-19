Maharashtra Board To Cut SSC, HSC Question Paper Length by 60% From Next Academic Session

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced a major change in the question paper pattern for Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) board exams. The Maharashtra Board will reduce the length of SSC and HSC question papers by nearly 60 per cent. It will start from the 2026-27 academic session.

The decision has been taken to make board exams more student-friendly, reduce printing costs, and lower paper consumption across the state. The announcement is beneficial to many students who often feel stressed while handling lengthy board exam papers.

Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Question Paper Format to Change

According to Board chairperson Trigun Kulkarni, the current 10 to 11 pages question paper booklet will soon be reduced to just 3 to 4 pages. The board plans to print papers on both sides, which will significantly cut down the overall size of the booklet.

Officials said the Maharashtra Board currently spends nearly Rs 30 crore every year on printing question papers. With the new format, the board expects to save around Rs 18 crore annually. Along with reducing expenses, the move is also expected to help in saving large amounts of paper.

Maharashtra Board Exam 2026: Student-Friendly Paper Pattern

Under the new Maharashtra Board exam format, questions will be arranged in a more systematic and readable manner. Main questions and their sub-questions will appear together on the same page. This makes it easier for students to read and answer without flipping multiple sheets.

The board has also decided to clearly mention marks allocation beside each question. This is expected to help students manage time better during SSC and HSC board exams.

Education experts feel that reducing unnecessary paper length can improve concentration levels and reduce exam pressure among students. Many students often get nervous after seeing bulky question papers, even before starting the exam. The new pattern aims to solve this issue.