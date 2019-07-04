MLSU B.A. Third Year Results Released. Direct Download Link Here

MLSU results are available at mlsu.ac.in and results.mlsuportal.in.

MLSU result 2019: Mohanlal Sukhadia University or MLSU (erstwhile Udaipur University) at Udaipur, has released the MLSU B.A. 3rd year results today. The MLSU result can be accessed from mlsu.ac.in and results.mlsuportal.in. The MLSU result can be accessed from the official website after entering exam roll numbers. MLSU is a State University established by an Act in the year 1962 to cater the needs of higher education in Southern Rajasthan with more then 2.25 Lakh Students. The varsity released B.Sc first year results on July 1, 2019.

MLSU result 2019: Direct link to download your MLSU BA results

MLSU result 2019: How to download your MLSU BA results

Follow the steps given here to download your MLSU results:

Step 1: Click on the MLSU BA result link provided above

Step 2: Enter your MLSU exam roll number

Step 3: Submit the roll number entered

Step 4: Check your MLSU result from next page

