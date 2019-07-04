TE Kerala Diploma Revaluation Results Released. Check Here

TEKerala result 2019: Kerala Diploma revaluation results available on tekerala.org.

Tekerala.org result 2019: Board of Technical Education, Kerala, (or TEKerala as it is famous), has released the revaluation results of Diploma exams held in April this year. The Kerala Diploma results for the revaluation process have been released on the official website, tekerala.org. Last Date for applying for the revaluation process is July 10. TEKerala Diploma results have been released for all semesters on the official website.

Candidates who had appeared for the exam can now check their result online at the official website tekerala.org.

As happened earlier, TEKerala results website is not opening. Candidates are therefore urged to keep patience and wait after a while.

TEKerala result 2019: How to check Kerala Diploma exam result?

Follow the steps given here to download your Kerala Diploma result:

Step One: Go to the official website at tekerala.org

Step Two: Click on the link provided on the homepage

Step Three: On next page, click on the semester exam result you are searching for

Step Four: Check your results from the next page open

TEKerala result 2019: Direct link for Kerala Diploma exam result?

Click on the link provided here to download your TEKerala results:

TEKerala result 2019: Direct link for Kerala Diploma exam result

