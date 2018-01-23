Board Of Technical Education, Kerala Declares Diploma Exam Result 2017 Board of Technical Education, Kerala, commonly known as TEKerala has declared the Diploma semester exam results held in the month of November 2017.

Share EMAIL PRINT TEKERALA Diploma Result 2017: Know How To Check New Delhi: Board of Technical Education, Kerala, commonly known as TEKerala has declared the Diploma semester exam results held in the month of November 2017. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can now check their result online at the official website tekerala.org. As of now, the official website of the Board is not responding. Candidates are therefore urged to keep patience and wait after a while. Results have been declared for 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th semester examinations. The Board has also allowed candidates to apply for revaluation. In such case, candidates shall apply before 2 February 2018.



How to check TEKerala Diploma Exam Result?

Go to the official website at tekerala.org

Click on the respective semester

Download the .pdf file

Check your roll number



'Fee for Revaluation is Rs.360/- per paper. Fee should be remitted at the Polytechnic College Office.(The Principal will deposit the amount collected in the Special Treasury Savings Bank Account opened for this purpose as per GO(MS) No. 711/2013/H Edn dated 29/11/2013) Application formats can be downloaded from website. Candidate's desirous of taking the photo copies of the answer scripts may apply through the Principal before 02/02/2018 remitting a fee of Rs. 750/- per script. '



The polytechnic exam results were announced earlier this month.



Kerala State Board of Technical Education



The State Board of Technical Education is to conduct all the Technical Examinations for the State and to award Certificates to the successful candidates. The State Board of Technical Education is empowered to frame the guidelines & directions for various examinations in accordance with the state-of-the-art of the technology by keeping the integrity of the Examinations.



Board of Technical Education, Kerala, commonly known as TEKerala has declared the Diploma semester exam results held in the month of November 2017. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can now check their result online at the official website tekerala.org. As of now, the official website of the Board is not responding. Candidates are therefore urged to keep patience and wait after a while. Results have been declared for 1, 2, 3, 4and 5semester examinations. The Board has also allowed candidates to apply for revaluation. In such case, candidates shall apply before 2 February 2018.Go to the official website at tekerala.orgClick on the respective semesterDownload the .pdf fileCheck your roll number'Fee for Revaluation is Rs.360/- per paper. Fee should be remitted at the Polytechnic College Office.(The Principal will deposit the amount collected in the Special Treasury Savings Bank Account opened for this purpose as per GO(MS) No. 711/2013/H Edn dated 29/11/2013) Application formats can be downloaded from website. Candidate's desirous of taking the photo copies of the answer scripts may apply through the Principal before 02/02/2018 remitting a fee of Rs. 750/- per script. ' The polytechnic exam results were announced earlier this month. Kerala Polytechnic Result 2017: November 2017 Results Declared @ Tekerala.org; Check Now The State Board of Technical Education is to conduct all the Technical Examinations for the State and to award Certificates to the successful candidates. The State Board of Technical Education is empowered to frame the guidelines & directions for various examinations in accordance with the state-of-the-art of the technology by keeping the integrity of the Examinations.