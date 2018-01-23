Board Of Technical Education, Kerala Declares Diploma Exam Result 2017

Board of Technical Education, Kerala, commonly known as TEKerala has declared the Diploma semester exam results held in the month of November 2017.

Education | | Updated: January 23, 2018 13:02 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Board Of Technical Education, Kerala Declares Diploma Exam Result 2017

TEKERALA Diploma Result 2017: Know How To Check

New Delhi:  Board of Technical Education, Kerala, commonly known as TEKerala has declared the Diploma semester exam results held in the month of November 2017. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can now check their result online at the official website tekerala.org. As of now, the official website of the Board is not responding. Candidates are therefore urged to keep patience and wait after a while. Results have been declared for 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th semester examinations. The Board has also allowed candidates to apply for revaluation. In such case, candidates shall apply before 2 February 2018.

How to check TEKerala Diploma Exam Result?
Go to the official website at tekerala.org
Click on the respective semester
Download the .pdf file
Check your roll number

'Fee for Revaluation is Rs.360/- per paper. Fee should be remitted at the Polytechnic College Office.(The Principal will deposit the amount collected in the Special Treasury Savings Bank Account opened for this purpose as per GO(MS) No. 711/2013/H Edn dated 29/11/2013) Application formats can be downloaded from website. Candidate's desirous of taking the photo copies of the answer scripts may apply through the Principal before 02/02/2018 remitting a fee of Rs. 750/- per script. ' 

Comments
Close [X]
The polytechnic exam results were announced earlier this month. Kerala Polytechnic Result 2017: November 2017 Results Declared @ Tekerala.org; Check Now

Kerala State Board of Technical Education
                     
The State Board of Technical Education is to conduct all the Technical Examinations for the State and to award Certificates to  the successful candidates.  The State Board of Technical Education is empowered to frame the guidelines & directions for various examinations in accordance with the state-of-the-art of the technology by keeping the  integrity  of  the Examinations.

Trending

tekerala

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Budget 2018PadmaavatICC Under-19 World CupSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018DavosPrice ComparisonDeals

................................ Advertisement ................................