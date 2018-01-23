Board Of Technical Education, Kerala Declares Diploma Exam Result 2017

How to check TEKerala Diploma Exam Result?
Go to the official website at tekerala.org
Click on the respective semester
Download the .pdf file
Check your roll number
'Fee for Revaluation is Rs.360/- per paper. Fee should be remitted at the Polytechnic College Office.(The Principal will deposit the amount collected in the Special Treasury Savings Bank Account opened for this purpose as per GO(MS) No. 711/2013/H Edn dated 29/11/2013) Application formats can be downloaded from website. Candidate's desirous of taking the photo copies of the answer scripts may apply through the Principal before 02/02/2018 remitting a fee of Rs. 750/- per script. '
CommentsKerala Polytechnic Result 2017: November 2017 Results Declared @ Tekerala.org; Check Now
Kerala State Board of Technical Education
The State Board of Technical Education is to conduct all the Technical Examinations for the State and to award Certificates to the successful candidates. The State Board of Technical Education is empowered to frame the guidelines & directions for various examinations in accordance with the state-of-the-art of the technology by keeping the integrity of the Examinations.