Calicut University Fourth Allotment Results Today

UGCAP allotment 2019: Calicut University admission fourth allotment results today @ cuonline.ac.in/ug

Calicut University will release the fourth allotment results for the undergraduate degree admission 2019 today. The Calicut University fourth allotment details will be available on cuonline.ac.in/ug. According to a notification released on the official website of Calicut University admission, fourth allotment list will be released today. Directorate of Admission of Calicut University has constituted Centralised Admission Process(CAP) for bringing in transparency in admission process for affiliated colleges.

Meanwhile, in a related development, Kerala DHSE released the SAY results today.

Calicut University degree fourth allotment 2019 Results: How to check



Students who are waiting for Calicut University degree fourth allotment results can access thier results following these steps:

UGCAP allotment 2019: Calicut University admission fourth allotment results today @ cuonline.ac.in/ug Step One : Go to the official admission page of Calicut University, cuonline.ac.in/ug

Step Two: Click on fourth allotment result

Step Three: Login to the portal

Step Five: Check the allotment list The online allotment process provides an opportunity to obtain admission to any of the affiliated colleges/centres and to those programmes/courses of the choice of the students on the basis of merit. It also helps to give maximum exposure to various colleges and programmes/courses under the jurisdiction of the University. Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability