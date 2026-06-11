MHT CET 2026 PCM Result Live Updates: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, is expected to announce the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2026 results for the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) Group soon on its official website. The cell has released the final answer key PDF for the second attempt on June 9, addressing and accepting 14 challenges. The exam body declared the PCB group result on the same day for the first attempt. Students awaiting their results can visit the official result portal at cetcell.mahacet.org to download their MHT CET scorecards.

The first and second attempts of the MHT CET were conducted in multiple shifts. According to the official exam notification, the percentile scores of the candidates will be calculated based on the raw (actual) marks obtained by them.

The State CET Cell will declare the percentile scores of the candidates based on their attempts. Candidates who had appeared in both attempts of the PCM exam, the best of the two percentile scores will be considered for admission.

READ MORE | Maharashtra CET Result 2026: Percentile Score Calculation, How Final Scores Are Declared

The admission authority will conduct the MHT CET counselling soon after the announcement of PCM results. The counselling link will be made available on the official website. Candidates who make it to the merit list will be eligible to appear for the MHT CET 2026 counselling.

ALSO CHECK | What To Expect After MHT CET Results: Admission, Best Of First, Second Attempts Scores

The Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for law begins today, June 11, at 3 pm. The law entrance scorecards were released on May 27.

Stay Tuned For Live Updates On MHT CET 2026 PCM Result

