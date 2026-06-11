MHT CET 2026 Results Out For Computer Applications, Business Administration

MHT CET 2026 Results: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has declared the MHT CET results for Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Nursing and more today. Candidates can visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org, to download their CET scorecards. Applicants must enter their registered email ID and password to check their MHT CET scores.

MHT CET 2026: How To Check Result

MHT CET candidates can follow the steps given below to download their scorecard PDF.

Visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org Scroll down to latest announcements Click on the link titled "Result Declared for MAH-MHT-CET-2026 PCM Group First Attempt" Enter your registered email ID and password in the login window Click on sign in/submit Check your result PDF, open the document

It is advisable to download the scorecard PDF and save it for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) 2026.

Maharashtra BCA, BBA Counselling Details

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, will conduct the MHT CET counselling soon for BCA, BBA, Nursing and other courses. The counselling link will be made available on the official website. Candidates who have made it to the merit list will be eligible to appear for the MHT CET 2026 counselling.

ALSO CHECK | Maharashtra CET 2026 PCM Result Live Updates: Final Answer Key Out, 1st Attempt Scorecard Download Link Soon

The MHT CET exam is conducted to determine admission to professional courses such as Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Agriculture, Law, Medical, AYUSH and Fine Arts. The MBA results were announced on May 30, while the LLB results were declared on May 27.