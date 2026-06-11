Maharashtra Centralised Admission Process For Law Begins Today At 3 PM: How Merit List Is Prepared

Maharashtra CAP 2026: The Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for three-year Bachelor of Laws (LLB) is set to begin today at 3 pm, as officially announced by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell on Wednesday. The State CET Cell has advised MHT CET 2026 candidates to register for CAP and complete the application process for their respective course(s) within the scheduled dates.

The CAP registration window will remain open from June 11 to June 30, 2026, as per the official announcement. The complete counselling schedule will be displayed on the official website soon, the notification stated.

How Merit List Is Prepared

All the eligible candidates who have submitted the CAP application form on or before the last date as specified for the submission will be assigned a merit number. According to the official information, the merit list will be prepared on the basis of percentile score and marks obtained in the qualifying examination.

What To Do If Board Exam Marks Change After Verification

According to the official notification, if the marks of a candidate in the qualifying examination are modified due to verification by the concerned board, the same must be reported to the Competent Authority for admission through the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) or its designated representatives before 5 pm on the day of the display of the final merit list.

ALSO CHECK | Maharashtra CET 2026 PCM Result Live Updates: Final Answer Key Out, 1st Attempt Scorecard Download Link Soon

The law entrance scorecards were released on May 30, 2026, on the MHT CET's official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.