What To Expect After MHT CET Results: Admission, Best Of First, Second Attempts Scores

MHT CET Results 2026: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has announced the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2026 results for the PCB Group (First Attempt). Candidates can download the PCB Group scorecards from the candidate's login window available at cetcell.mahacet.org. The State Cell is expected to declare the results for the PCM group soon. The MHT CET 2026 examinations were conducted in two phases. The PCM group exam was held from April 11 to 20, while the PCB group examination was conducted from April 21 to 26.

The MHT CET 2026 scores will determine the eligibility of candidates for admission to the undergraduate degree courses in Engineering and Technology, Planning, Pharmacy and Master of Engineering and Technology (Integrated) courses for the academic year 2026-27.

First Attempt Results

For the first attempt, the percentile scores will be calculated based on the raw (actual) marks obtained by the candidates. The MHT CET First Attempt exam was conducted in multiple shifts.

Second Attempt Scorecards

Scorecards for the second attempt will also be made available on the official website. The exam was conducted in multiple shifts for both groups. Percentile scores will again be calculated using the actual scores of the candidates, as per the official notification.

Candidates Who Appeared In Both Attempts

Candidates who have appeared in both attempts of PCB and PCM groups, the best of the two percentile scores will be considered for admission for the academic session 2026-27.

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MHT CET Counselling 2026

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, will conduct the MHT CET counselling soon after the announcement of results. The counselling link will be made available on the official website. Candidates who make it to the merit list will be eligible to appear for the MHT CET 2026 counselling.

The common entrance exam will facilitate the admission process for professional courses such as Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Agriculture, Law, Medical, AYUSH & Fine Arts. The MBA results were announced on May 30, while the LLB results were declared on May 27.