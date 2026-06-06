Maharashtra CET Result 2026: Percentile Score Calculation, How Final Scores Are Declared

MHT CET Result 2026: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is expected to announce the MHT CET 2026 results soon on its official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. The MHT CET 2026 scores will determine the eligibility of candidates for admission to the undergraduate degree courses in Engineering and Technology, Planning, Pharmacy and Master of Engineering and Technology (Integrated) courses for the academic year 2026-27.

Candidates who appeared for either the first or second attempt of the examination will be able to download their scorecards using their registration ID and password. The State CET Cell conducted the MHT CET exam at various centers across the state in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for PCM and PCB groups separately.

The MHT CET 2026 examinations were conducted in two phases. The PCM group exam was held from April 11 to 20, while the PCB group examination took place from April 21 to 26.

Percentile Score Calculation

The first and second attempts of the MHT CET were conducted in multiple shifts. According to the official exam notification, the percentile scores of the candidates will be calculated based on the raw (actual) marks obtained by them.

How Will Results Be Declared?

The State CET Cell will declare the percentile scores of the candidates based on their attempts. Candidates who had appeared in both attempts of the PCM or PCB exam, the best of the two percentile scores will be considered for admission.

According to the official information, the best score is taken only from the total percentile, not from subject-wise percentiles.

The Government of Maharashtra has established the State Common Entrance Test Cell to facilitate the admission process for professional courses such as Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Agriculture, Law, Medical, AYUSH & Fine Arts.

