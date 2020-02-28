MHT CET 2020 Application Process Ends Tomorrow

MHT CET 2020 application process will conclude online tomorrow

MHT CET 2020 application process will end tomorrow. As per the present count on the MHT CET application website, total 3,86,572 candidates have registered for the exam so far, and 3,64,934 have completed the application. The last date to complete the MHT CET application process without late fee is February 29, 2020.

Students who miss out the application deadline will be allowed to register and apply with a late fee of Rs. 500 from March 1 to March 7, 2020.

MHT CET exam will be held between April 13 and April 18, excluding April 14, and from April 20 to April 23. The group-wise exam schedule will be announced later.

The MHT CET 2020 admit card will be released on the website on April 5 and will be available for download till April 23, 2020.

MHT CET exam is held for admission to undergraduate professional programmes in engineering, pharmacy, agriculture etc.

The MHT CET 2020 exam will be held in computer-based mode. The questions will be based on syllabus of Maharashtra State Board. 20% weightage will be given to the questions from class 11 syllabus and 80% weightage will be given to questions from class 12 syllabus.

Meanwhile, the board exams in Maharashtra began on February 18, 2020. As per reports, over 15 lakh students are appearing for the state board exams this year. The examination will end on March 17 for vocational stream students with exam for Sanskrit paper in the morning session, and for Russian, and Arabic in the afternoon session. The exam for general stream students will conclude on March 18 with skill-based subjects.

