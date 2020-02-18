HSC Board Exams Begin For Over 15 Lakh Students In Maharashtra

HSC Board Exam: Maharashtra Board HSC exam 2020 has begun for over 15 lakh students

HSC or Higher Secondary Certificate examination began in Maharashtra today. Reports suggest that 15,05,027 students will appear for the Maharashtra Board 12th examination in the state. Out of the total students appearing for the exam, 8,43,552 are boys and 6,61,325 are girls.

The students are registered with 9,923 junior colleges across the state. The exam is being held at 3,366 examination centres.

The state Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad tweeted ahead of the exam and said that many students, during exam, experience negative thoughts, mental stress, and fear of exam. For this purpose 10 counsellors have been appointed who would resolve students' queries. Counsellors have been appointed district-wise in each divisional board.

The examination will end on March 17 for vocational stream students with exam for Sanskrit paper in the morning session, and for Russian, and Arabic in the afternoon session. The exam for general stream students will conclude on March 18 with skill-based subjects.

This time around the board has introduced some vital changes to the exam pattern which includes inclusion of 25 per cent objective questions.

After the papers are concluded, the board will announce the result tentatively by the end of May 2020.

In 2019, Maharashtra Board had announced HSC results on May 28. 85.88 per cent passed in class 12 exams held by Maharashtra Board last year. The percentage of boys who passed in the exam was 82.40 per cent and the percentage of girls who passed in the exam was 90.25 per cent.

Class 10 board exams in Maharashtra will begin from March 3, 2020 and will conclude on March 23, 2020.

