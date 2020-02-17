Maharashtra Board HSC (Class 12) Exam 2020 Starts Tomorrow

Maharashtra Board exam 2020 for HSC (class 12) students will begin tomorrow

Maharashtra Board class 12 exams will begin from tomorrow, i.e. February 18. The examination will begin for both General and Vocational streams. Class 12 exams in Maharashtra will conclude on March 18, 2020.

The examination for class 12 will begin on February 18, 2020 with English paper which will be held in the morning session. The examination will end on March 17 for vocational stream students with exam for Sanskrit paper in the morning session, and for Russian, and Arabic in the afternoon session. The exam for general stream students will conclude on March 18 with skill-based subjects.

This time around the board has introduced some vital changes to the exam pattern which includes inclusion of 25 per cent objective questions.

After the papers are concluded, the board will announce the result tentatively by the end of May 2020.

In 2019, Maharashtra Board had announced HSC results on May 28. 85.88 per cent passed in class 12 exams held by Maharashtra Board last year. The percentage of boys who passed in the exam was 82.40 per cent and the percentage of girls who passed in the exam was 90.25 per cent.

Class 10 board exams in Maharashtra will begin from March 3, 2020 and will conclude on March 23, 2020.

