Maharashtra Board Releases 10th, 12th Exam Schedule

Maharashtra Board has released exam schedule for 10th, 12th

Maharashtra Board exam for class 10 will begin on March 3, 2020 and for class 12 will begin on February 18, 2020. Maharashtra Board has released examination time-table for Senior Secondary (10th) and Higher Secondary (12th) students. The examination for class 10 students will begin with first language paper and for class 12 students will begin with English language paper.

Students who are due to appear for Maharashtra Board examinations in 2020 can download the exam time-table from the board's website.

The examination for class 10 will begin on March 3, 2020 with First Language paper which will be held in the morning session from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. In the second half, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm, the exam for Second or Third Language paper will be conducted.

The board exam for SSC students will conclude with exam for Geography on March 23, 2020 in the morning session.

The examination for class 12 will begin on February 18, 2020 with English paper which will be held in the morning session. The examination will end on March 17 with exam for Sanskrit paper in the morning session, and for Russian, and Arabic in the afternoon session.

The Maharashtra Board class 12 exam for Vocational students will conclude on March 18, 2020.

For the upcoming board examination Maharashtra Board has made some important changes to the examination pattern which includes 25 per cent objective questions in class 12 question paper.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.