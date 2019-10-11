Maharashtra Board Introduces 25 Per Cent Objective Questions In 12th Paper

Maharashtra Board begins registration for 12th board exam

Maharashtra Board has begun the registration process for the class 12 board examination. The registration process started on October 3 and will conclude on October 23, 2019. The Board will conduct the board examination in February-March next year. Close to 14 lakh students register for the Maharashtra Board HSC examination every year.

For the students appearing in the Maharashtra board 12th examination next year, the board has made some changes in the exam pattern.

As per the revised evaluation scheme, at least 25 per cent questions in the HSC exam question paper would be objective and multiple-choice type.

The final assessment for class 12 students will be for 600 marks instead of 650 marks. The detailed evaluation scheme is available on the board's official website.

The board has introduced practical component for all subjects. Same goes for subjects in SSC or class 10. For Maharashtra Board class 10 students, component of internal assessment has been re-introduced. The theory examination will now be conducted for 80 marks and 20 marks have been allotted to internal assessment.

The 20 marks internal assessment has 5 marks assigned to listening skills of a student and 5 marks have been assigned to oratory skills of the student.

Maharashtra board has not released 2020 examination time table yet.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.