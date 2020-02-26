MHT CET 2020 Application Ends Soon

MHT CET 2020 online application process will end this week

The MHT CET 2020 application process will end soon. So far, as per the MHT CET application website, it has received 3,64,203 applications out of which 3,40,614 are completed applications. The application process will end on February 29, after which students will be given a week's time to apply with late fine.

The MHT CET 2020 application with late fine will be open from March 1 to March 7. The late fine is Rs. 500.

MHT CET exam is held for admission to undergraduate professional programmes in engineering, pharmacy, agriculture etc. The MHT CET exam will be held between April 13 and April 18, excluding April 14, and from April 20 to April 23. Group-wise schedule for the exam will be announced by the CET Cell later.

The MHT CET 2020 exam will be held in computer-based mode. The questions will be based on syllabus of Maharashtra State Board. 20% weightage will be given to the questions from class 11 syllabus and 80% weightage will be given to questions from class 12 syllabus.

The questions in the exam will mainly be application based. There is no negative marking for any wrong answer.

The MHT CET 2020 result will be released on or before June 30, 2020. The result will be released in percentile format.

