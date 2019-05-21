Meghalaya Board 12th Arts Result Soon; How To Check

Meghalaya HSSLc Arts result expected soon on megresults.nic.in

Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education or MBOSE is expected to announce Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (class 12th) result for Arts stream students soon. The board has already announced hsslc result for Science stream and commerce stream students. Meghalaya board HSSLC result for Science and Commerce stream was released on May 8, 2019.

In Meghalaya Board HSSLC exam for Science stream 71.07 % students passed this year. The pass percentage in Commerce and Vocational courses was 79.24% and 94.11% respectively.

Meghalaya HSSLC Arts Result: How To Check?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the MBOSE, mbose.in or else directly go to megresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the results link given on the homepage

Step 3: On next page click on the results link of your stream

Step 4: On next page, enter your registration details

Step 5: Click submit and check your results from next page

Along with the results, MBOSE will also be releasing the abstract of results, first-ten candidates in order of merit, highest marks subject wise and link for downloading certificate.

Meghalaya Board is also expected to announce SSLC or class 10 results soon. Students will be able to check their result on megresults.nic.in only.

In 2018, MBOSE had announced 12th arts result on May 25 in which 81.62% students passed. SSC result was also announced the same day. In MBOSE 10th exam, 83.89% students passed in 2018.

