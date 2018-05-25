MBOSE Result 2018: 56.76% Students Pass in 10th, 74.78% Pass In 12th Arts Stream MBOSE class 12 Arts result and class 10 result has been declared on the official website.

8 Shares EMAIL PRINT MBOSE SSLC, HSLc Arts Result 2018 Declared At Megresults.nic.in New Delhi: MBOSE class 12 Arts result and class 10 result has been declared on the official website. The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE), Tura released the results which is now available on the official website. The overall pass percentage for regular students is 83.89. For Private students with test the pas percentage is 52.60 and without test is 23.77. The overall pass percentage of all the MBOSE class 10 students is 56.76%.



The pass percentage for class 12 Arts stream regular students is 81.62 per cent. For non-regular students, the pass percentage is 37.29%. The overall pass percentage for class 12 Arts students is 74.78%.



The board had released the



Students can check the result for MBOSE SSLC, HSLC Arts Result 2018 by following the steps given below:



Step one: Go to official website for MBOSE results: www.megresults.nic.in.



Step two: Click on the respective result link (for 10th click on SSLC result link and for 12th Arts click on HSLC result link).



Step three: To obtain your result enter your roll number and click on submit.



Step four: View your result and take a print out.



Students would be allowed to apply for re-checking within 15 days of result declaration.



