MBOSE Result 2018: 56.76% Students Pass in 10th, 74.78% Pass In 12th Arts Stream

The pass percentage for class 12 Arts stream regular students is 81.62 per cent. For non-regular students, the pass percentage is 37.29%. The overall pass percentage for class 12 Arts students is 74.78%.
The board had released the result for class 12 Science and Commerce stream students on May 10 and for Vocational stream on May 8, 2018. The pass percentage for class 12 Science stream students was 74.58 and for class 12 Commerce stream students was 79.84%.
Students can check the result for MBOSE SSLC, HSLC Arts Result 2018 by following the steps given below:
Step one: Go to official website for MBOSE results: www.megresults.nic.in.
Step two: Click on the respective result link (for 10th click on SSLC result link and for 12th Arts click on HSLC result link).
Step three: To obtain your result enter your roll number and click on submit.
Step four: View your result and take a print out.
CommentsStudents would be allowed to apply for re-checking within 15 days of result declaration.
