Meghalaya Board MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Results On May 25; Check Details Here

Last year, MBOSE declared the Class 10 SSLC and Class 12 HSSLC Arts results on May 23.
MBOSE requested all the head of the institutions/officers-in-charge of the MBOSE SSLC and HSSLC examination centres to collect the result booklets from MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong and Jowai MBOSE Cell after the declaration of result.
"The whole Result Booklets may also be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website, www.mbose.in," an MBOSE Class 10 and Class 12 results notification said.
MBOSE Result 2018: Everything You Need To Know
The candidates who are searching for MBOSE SSLC and HSSLC Arts stream results may check the details given here:
MBOSE Result 2018: Where to check
According to the MBOSE, results may also be accessed from the websites mentioned below:
Websites:
www.megresults.nic.in
www.results.shiksha
www.meghalayaonline.in
www.results.net/meghalaya
www.examresults.net
www.examresults.net/meghalaya
www.indiaresults.com
www.jagranjosh.com
www.knowyourresult.com
MBOSE Result 2018: SMS service
Meghalaya Board MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Results On May 25
Use the SMS codes given here to access your MBOSE results via SMS service:
For SSLC (Class X): MG10 rollno to 58888, MBOSE10<space>ROLLNUMBER - send it to 56263
For HSSLC (Arts): MG12A rollno 58888, MBOSE12A<space>ROLLNUMBER - send it 56263
MBOSE Result 2018: How to check
Follow these steps to check your MBOSE Class SSLC and HSSLC Arts results:
Step 1: Visit the official MBOSE official website: mbose.in
Step 2: Click on the Results tab given on the homepage.
Step 3: You will be redirected to the results portal of MBOSE website. Here click on the relevant result link that is click on SSLC result 2018 for class 10 result and HSSLC result (Arts) 2018 for class 12 result.
Step 4: View and download your result.
MBOSE declared the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (Science), 2018 and the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (Commerce), 2018 on May 10.
CommentsThe Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (Vocational) 2018 results were also released on May 10.
