Meghalaya Class 12th Result Declared

71.07% students clear Meghalaya Board class 12 science exam.

The Meghalaya Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (class 12th) result is available on the official portal megresults.nic.in. 71.07% students have cleared the exam in Science stream. The pass percentage in Commerce and Vocational courses are 79.24% and 94.11%, respectively. Results for class 12 arts and class 10 board exams will be released later. Last year the board had declared the class 12th results on May 10.

Students should save a photocopy of the Meghalaya class 12th result; though it can't be used as official document. The original mark sheet, pass certificates and documents supporting the class 12th result will be released by the Board immediately after the results are out. Students can collect the documents from their respective schools.

Meghalaya Class 12th Result: Know How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of the MBOSE, mbose.in or else directly go to megresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the results link given on the homepage

Step 3: On next page click on the results link of your stream

Step 4: On next page, enter your registration details

Step 5: Click submit and check your results from next page

Along with the results, MBOSE will also be releasing the abstract of results, first-ten candidates in order of merit, highest marks subject wise and link for downloading certificate.

