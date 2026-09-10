Management Aptitude Test PBT Admit Card 2026 Releasing Today: Check Exam Guidelines

MAT PBT Admit Card 2026: The All India Management Association (AIMA) is all set to release the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) September session PBT admit card 2026 today, September 10, 2026. Candidates who successfully registered for the exam only will be able to download their hall ticket from the official portal, mat.aima.in.

Applicants appearing for the MAT PBT exam 2026 must stay ready with their login details to access the hall tickets once declared. The admit card will be made available in online mode, the hall ticket will not be sent to the candidates via physical post or email.

Applicants must take a printout of their admit card once released and carry it with them on the day of the examination as without it they will not be allowed to take the exam. The use of digital admit card copies on the exam day is strictly prohibited. The MAT PBT exam will be conducted on September 13, 2026.

MAT PBT Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

The admit card will be released today, candidates can check the steps to download hall ticket below:

Step 1: Visit the official website, mat.aima.in

Step 2: Click on the login option present at the top of the homepage.

Step 3: Now enter email ID and password and click on the login button.

Step 4: Then, click on the MAT PBT admit card 2026 link

Step 5: The hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the hall ticket and take its printout.

MAT Admit Card 2026: Exam Guidelines

Candidates appearing must check the important instructions provided below before appearing for the exam.

Applicants must carry a physical copy of the admit card.

Candidates must reach the exam centre before time to avoid last minute chaos.

Applicants need to carry a blue or black ball point pen.

Do not bring any kind of paper or notebook, for rough work candidates will be provided with the sheets in the exam centres.

Electronic devices such as mobile phones, bluetooth, calculators are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall.

The exam centre address will be mentioned on the admit card along with the timings of the test.