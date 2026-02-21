Karan Adani Named Business Leader Of The Year At 2026 AIMA Awards. Full List Here

Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd and Adani Cement Ltd, has been honoured with the Business Leader of the Year award at the 2026 Managing India Awards organised by the All India Management Association (AIMA).

The prestigious recognition was conferred during AIMA's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, marking the organisation's 70th Foundation Day and the 20th National Management Day, held today at the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi.

The businessman dedicated his award to the employees of the Adani Group.

"Truly humbled for this award, I dedicate this award to the employees of the Adani group they are working day and night, this is truly their award," he said.

"I want to thank my father, I keep learning from him, I'm fortunate to see my father and see him operating every day and I also thank my mother from whom I have learned compassion and honesty. I also thank my 3 brothers we work together and we will take our father's legacy forward. Thank my wife has who has given me her constant support and she keeps pushing me and also my daughter helping me in becoming better human everyday," he added.

The event brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and visionaries to discuss strategies for sustaining India's economic momentum amid global challenges. The citation for Karan Adani's award was read by Sanjay Kirloskar, Chairman and Managing Director of Kirloskar Brothers Ltd.

The AIMA Managing India Awards, instituted in 2010, celebrate excellence across business, media, arts, and social sectors.

Here are the other big winners at this year's ceremony:

Entrepreneur of the Year: Aravind Sanka (Co-founder and CEO), Pavan Guntupalli (Co-founder), and SR Rishikesh (Co-founder) of Roppen Transportation Services Pvt. Ltd (Rapido).

Director of the Year: Mohit Suri, Director, Saiyaara.

Outstanding Contribution to Journalism: Rahul Kanwal, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, NDTV.

Outstanding PSU of the Year: Cochin Shipyard Limited. Award received by Harikrishnan S, Director (Operations).

Transformational Business Leader of the Year: V Vaidyanathan, Managing Director & CEO, IDFC FIRST Bank Limited.

Young Business Leader of the Year: Ananya Birla, Founder, Svatantra Microfin Pvt. Ltd; Founder and MD, Birla Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd; and Director, Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

AIMA Excellence Award: Sunil Kant Munjal, Chairman, Hero Enterprise.

MNC in India of the Year: Micron Technology Operations India LLP. Award received by Sanjay Mehrotra, Chairman, President and CEO, Micron Technology.

Indian MNC of the Year: Motherson Group. Award received by Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Chairman, Motherson Group.

Lifetime Contribution to Media: Vineet Jain, Managing Director, Bennett Coleman & Co. Limited.

Lifetime Contribution Award: Harsh Mariwala, Chairman, Marico Limited.

Business Leader of the Decade: Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman, Bharti Enterprises.

Over the years, the awards have recognised prominent figures from the world of business, cinema, sports, and media.