Management Aptitude Test December Session 2026 Exam Registration Open: Check Details Here

The All India Management Association (AIMA) has announced the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) December session exam dates for both PBT and CBT mode. Along with it the registration link for both the modes have been activated. Interested candidates can now visit the official website, mat.aima.in and fill out the application form.

The last date to apply for the MAT Paper-Based Test (PBT) mode is December 14, 2026. Following this, the exam-conducting body will release the admit card on December 17 and the exam is scheduled to be held on December 20, 2026.

Candidates applying for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode must note that the registration window will close on December 21, 2026 and the admit card will be issued on December 24 for the exam which is set to be conducted on December 27, 2026.

AIMA has prescribed the eligibility criteria for applicants interested in appearing for the MAT exam. As per the criteria, there is no age limit for the applicants to register for MAT 2026. Along with it candidates applying for the exam must hold an undergraduate degree in any discipline. Lastly there is no limit to the number of attempts for the MAT exam.

MAT December Session 2026 Registration: Check Steps to Apply

Applicants can follow the steps provided below to register for the MAT 2026 exam

Step 1: Visit the official website, mat.aima.in

Step 2: Now on the homepage, register for the exam by filling out the name, exam city, email address, mobile number, password etc.

Step 3: Once registered select the preferred mode of the exam.

Step 4: Now, enter preferences for five business schools.

Step 5: Upload the required documents in the specified format.

Step 6: Lastly, pay the required application fee.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

MAT 2026 Application Fee

Applicants can check the registration fee for the PBT and CBT mode below:

Registration fee for PBT/CBT mode: Rs 2,300

Candidate who wants to appear for both PBT and CBT mode will have to pay Rs 4,000

The MAT exam is conducted four times a year providing multiple opportunities for the maximum admission success. The test offers admission to MBA and PGDM courses in over 600 business schools in India.