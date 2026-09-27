AIMA Management Aptitude Test September 2026 Result Soon: Know How To Download Scorecard

The All India Management Association (AIMA) is expected to soon release the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) September session result 2026. The result link will be activated on the official website, mat.aima.in for paper-based test as well as computer-based test mode. However, the exam-conducting body has not announced any release date as of now.

To access the scorecard candidates will be required to login to the portal using their credentials such as email ID and password.

The candidate's scorecard is prepared on the basis of their performance in each exam mode. For every correct response applicants are awarded one mark and in case of incorrect response 0.25 mark is deducted. For unattempted questions no marks are awarded or deducted.

Once the MAT scorecard is released, candidates are advised to check the details mentioned on it thoroughly and in case of discrepancies or error they must contact the higher authority on the given number - 011-47673000 or through the official email address.

MAT September Session Result 2026: Steps to Check

Candidates can check the steps below to download the scorecard once released on the portal.

Step 1: Visit the official website, mat.aima.in

Step 2: Now on the homepage, log in to the candidate's portal.

Step 3: Enter the required credentials such as email ID and password.

Step 4: Click on the MAT September Scorecard 2026 link.

Step 5: The MAT 2026 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the scorecard and save it for future use.

MAT Scorecard 2026: Details to Check

After downloading the official MAT scorecard, candidates are required to check each detail mentioned on it very carefully. Here are the details mentioned in the scorecard:

Name of the candidate

Date of birth

Roll number

Percentile scored

Marks obtained in each section

The MAT PBT exam 2026 was conducted on September 13 whereas the CBT exam was held on September 20, 2026.