Management Aptitude Test Application 2026: CBT Registration Closing Today, Exam Pattern

MAT CBT Registration 2026: The All India Management Association (AIMA) is closing the registration window for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode today, September 14, 2026. Candidates who are still left to apply must visit the official website, mat.aima.in and fill out the form. To complete the registration candidates need to provide their valid email ID, scanned photograph and scanned signature.

To successfully apply for the CBT mode, applicants are required to pay Rs 2,300 via online payment method. Without the payment of the fee, the registration process will not be completed and the candidates will not be eligible to appear for the exam.

Following the closing of the MAT CBT application window, the exam-conducting body will release the admit card on September 17, 2026 for the upcoming exam scheduled to be held on September 20.

MAT CBT Registration 2026: How to Apply

Candidates can register themselves via the official website. The registration can be done by following the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official MAT website, mat.aima.in

Step 2: Then on the homepage, enter details such as name, date of birth etc. and click on the 'Register' button.

Step 3: Now that the candidate is registered, select the 'CBT' preference among the list.

Step 4: After that enter five business schools preference.

Step 5: Pay the registration fee of Rs 2,300 to proceed.

Step 6: Upload a passport size photograph and signature.

Step 7: Submit the application form and download the confirmation page.

Computer Based Exam Pattern 2026

The MAT CBT exam will have five sections which are, Language Comprehension, Data Analysis & Sufficiency, Intelligence & Critical Reasoning, Mathematical Skills and Economic & Business Environment and each section will consist of thirty questions. The examination will be conducted for 120 minutes. For every correct answer one mark will be allotted to the candidates and there is also negative marking provision, for every incorrect response 0.25 mark will be deducted. Questions left unattempted/unanswered will be given zero.

Candidates are advised to complete their application process before the deadline as once the registration window closes no registrations will be accepted.