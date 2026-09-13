MAT 2026 September CBT Registration Closes Tomorrow; Know How To Apply

MAT 2026: The Management Aptitude Test (MAT) September 2026 Computer Based Test (CBT) registration will close tomorrow, September 14. Candidates who are yet to submit their applications can complete the registration process online before the deadline. According to the schedule, the admit card for the CBT will be released on September 17, while the examination will be conducted on September 20, 2026. Candidates must keep a valid email ID, scanned photograph, scanned signature and payment details ready while filling out the application form.

Click here: MAT Registration 2026 Apply Link

MAT 2026 CBT Important Dates

Check the following dates for September CBT exam:

Registration closes: September 14, 2026

September 14, 2026 Admit card release: September 17, 2026

September 17, 2026 CBT exam date: September 20, 2026

How to Apply For MAT 2026 Exam?

Visit the official MAT registration website at mat.aima.in.

On the homepage, click on the MAT September 2026 registration link.

Register using the required details and a valid email ID.

Fill in the application form with the necessary personal and academic information.

Upload the scanned photograph and signature in the prescribed format.

Select the preferred test mode and other required options.

Pay the applicable registration fee online.

Review the details and submit the application form.

Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

The application fee is Rs 2,300 for PBT/CBT and Rs 4,000 for candidates opting for both PBT and CBT. MAT comprises 150 questions across five sections, with 30 questions in each section, to be attempted in 120 minutes. A negative marking of 0.25 marks applies for each incorrect answer, and all five sections count towards MAT score.