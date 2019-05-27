Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Result Expected In June

Maharashtra SSC, HSC result dates not fixed yet

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) may not release 10th and 12th board exam results in May. With the month of May coming to an end in a couple of days and no update from the board, it is most likely that both results, the Maharashtra Board SSC and HSC result will be released in June only. Any update in this regard will be available on the board's official website.

Maharashtra board conducted HSC or class 12 examinations from February 21 to March 20 and SSC or class 10 examinations were conducted from March 1 to March 22, 2019.

In 2018, Maharashtra board had released HSC or class 12 results on May 30. Given that the board usually releases HSC result first, the HSC result for 2019 exam should be expected in the first week of June. The SSC result may follow after. The SSC or Class 10 exam result was released on June 8, 2018.

In 2018, 89.41 per cent students passed in SSC and 88.41 per cent students passed in HSC exam in Maharashtra.

As per reports, approximately 17 lakh students have appeared in the Maharashtra board examination this year.

After the Maharashtra HSC result is released, State Entrance Test Cell is expected to begin undergraduate admission in professional courses. For admission to professional courses in Maharashtra under the Maharashtra-state category, one of the conditions is that the student must have passed SSC or HSC from a Maharashtra-state institute.

