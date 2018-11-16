MHT CET 2019 Exam To Be Online; Syllabus, Marking Scheme Details Here

MHT CET 2019: MHT CET 2019 will be conducted in online mode for the first time in 2019. State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the syllabus and marking scheme for the Computer Based Test (CBT) MHTCET 2019-20. The State Entrance Cell is yet to release the schedule for the examination. However, based on previous year's trends, the application process is expected to begin in February next year.

As per the notice released by State Entrance Cell, the CBT for MHT CET 2019 will have three papers. Paper I will be Mathematics, paper II will be Physics and Chemistry, and Paper III will be Biology (Zoology and Botany). Each paper will carry 100 marks and will have objective questions.

In case of Mathematics, the question paper will have 50 questions carrying 2 marks each thus making the total 100 marks.

In case of Paper II and III, there would 100 objective questions carrying 1 mark each.

There will be no negative marking, however the difficulty level for mathematics, Physics and Chemistry will be of JEE Main level and the difficulty level for Biology paper will be of NEET UG level.

The questions will be based on the syllabus of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. Approximately 20% weightage will be given to class 11th syllabus and 80% weightage will be given to class 12th syllabus.

While the question paper will cover entire syllabus of class 12, only certain topics from class 11 syllabus will be covered in the question paper. Students can find the syllabus and marking scheme details for MHT CET 2019 on the official website for Maharashtra CET.

