MHT CET To Go Online; State Entrance Test Cell Invites Feedback From Students

MHT CET 2019 may be conducted in online mode. Earlier the exam was conducted in offline mode but for next year, the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra is mulling to conduct the exam in online mode. The Cell has invited feedback form the prospective aspirants about conducting the exams online. The feedback form is available on the official website for MHT CET.

Students who will be appearing for the entrance test can submit their preference about different features of the online exam.

MHT CET is conducted for admission to Degree Courses of Technical Education (Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Pharm. D.).

MHT CET was the only exam which was conducted in offline mode. State Entrance Test Cell has been conducting all other CETs, MAH MBA/MMS CET, MAH MCA CET, MAH B.HMCT CET, in online mode.

The application process for MHT CET starts in February and the exam is usually scheduled in May every year. It remains to be seen if the State Entrance Test Cell will make any changes in the exam schedule as well.

Meanwhile, the application process for JEE Main 2019 is over. From 2019 onward, JEE Main will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA). JEE Main exam will be conducted twice with JEE Main I scheduled in January 2019.

