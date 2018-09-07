JEE (Main) 2019: A Student's Guide To The Engineering Entrance Exam

JEE (Main) 2019: A Students Guide To The Engineering Entrance Exam

Engineering aspirants are now busy filling application forms for JEE Main 2019- first exam. The national level engineering entrance exam, which was conducted under the supervision of CBSE, will now be conducted by the new body National Testing Agency (NTA) twice a year. Both the JEE main exams will be held before the admissions in the coming academic session. The best of two NTA JEE main 2019 score will be considered for admission. While application process for the first exam has already begun, NTA will release the second notice in February 2019.

Except the architecture paper, JEE main will be a computer based test of three hours duration. The exam will begin at 9.30 am in morning session and 2.30 pm in afternoon session; however candidates shall have to enter the exam hall before 8.45 am and 1.45 pm, respectively.

Question paper will be in three languages: English, Hindi and Gujarati.

In a first, in JEE main 2017, CBSE had allowed diabetic students to carry eatables to exam hall. Continuing the practice, NTA has also allowed diabetic students to take sugar tablets/ fruits (like banana/apple/ orange) and transparent water bottle to the examination hall. However, they will not be allowed to carry packed foods like chocolate/ candy/ sandwich etc.

Irrespective of the age, candidates who have cleared class 12 exam in 2017 and 2018 are eligible to appear for JEE main 2019. Those who are in the final year can also apply. For JEE main exam, there's no age limit to apply.

Since the exam will be held in multiple sessions and there will be different sets of question papers, in order to maintain equivalency, NTA will adopt Normalization procedure based on Percentile Score for JEE main 2019 result. In order to minimize tie-cases, the score will be calculated up to 7 decimal places.

